Morgan Stanley Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $7.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

FIGS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 201,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,992. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

