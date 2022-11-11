Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,969. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.