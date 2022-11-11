Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 152,933 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,933 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 386,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

