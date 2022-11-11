Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,922 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Hershey accounts for 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,294. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

