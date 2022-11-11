Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,534,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 46,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $9,051,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.25. 64,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,295. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

