Mount Lucas Management LP Has $82.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,023 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 27.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.32% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.21. 70,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

