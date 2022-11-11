Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Kellogg makes up about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of K stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

