Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 30,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,726. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $93.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

