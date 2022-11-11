Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 569.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAG remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,763. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 0.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 643,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 4.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $861,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 149.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

