Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mplx stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

