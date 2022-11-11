MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MusclePharm Price Performance

MusclePharm stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

