MVL (MVL) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00593615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.13 or 0.30920437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.