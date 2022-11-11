MVL Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $903,937.81 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

