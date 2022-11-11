Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

