Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $17.98 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 5.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 10,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,375. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

