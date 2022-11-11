Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NBTX remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

