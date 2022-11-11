Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NBTX remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.
