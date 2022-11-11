NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 111,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 624,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoVibronix

About NanoVibronix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of NanoVibronix worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

