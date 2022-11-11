NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 111,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 624,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
NanoVibronix Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%.
About NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
