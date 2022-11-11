Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.18. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 911,081 shares changing hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Down 15.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nascent Biotech (NBIO)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.