National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TOLWF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.93. 100,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

