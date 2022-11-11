National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.93. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.44.

EQB stock opened at C$54.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$82.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

