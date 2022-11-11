National Bank Financial Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$60.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANDHF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF remained flat at $37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

