National Bank Financial Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$60.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANDHF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of ANDHF remained flat at $37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.