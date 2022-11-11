National Bankshares Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$56.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

Shares of GDI stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76. In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne purchased 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

