National Bankshares Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNC. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

