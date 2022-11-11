National Bankshares Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$44.11. 72,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.15. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$60.19.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

