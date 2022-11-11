National Bankshares Trims Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Target Price to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
