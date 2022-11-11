National Bankshares Trims Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Target Price to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.