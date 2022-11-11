NEM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.07 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, NEM has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $297.47 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00590543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.22 or 0.30760449 BTC.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

