Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of RRSSF remained flat at 0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,001. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.57 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.82.
Neometals Company Profile
