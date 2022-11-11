NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 42,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

