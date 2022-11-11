Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 2.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 118,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 117,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

