New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.45.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $248,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,430.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $248,431.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $6,433,238. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

