Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.25 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.75. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

