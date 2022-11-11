Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Nexi Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NEXXY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Nexi has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($10.50) to €11.25 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

