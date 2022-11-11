NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.44

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and traded as high as $30.89. NEXT shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

NEXT Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

