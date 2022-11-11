NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NEE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. 181,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

