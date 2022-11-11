NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Up 97.1% in October

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

NXGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

