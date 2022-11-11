NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NGL remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 272,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

