NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE NGL remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
