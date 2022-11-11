Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,843 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $284,266.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,112,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,728 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $273,523.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,976 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $289,214.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $292,434.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $301,041.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 743.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 201.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

