Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,309.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Get Nikola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

About Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.