Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $82.39 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Heska comprises approximately 11.4% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 8.08% of Heska worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

HSKA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.45. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $189.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

