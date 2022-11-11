NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,945,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 48.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

