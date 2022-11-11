Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.83. 85,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,537. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.