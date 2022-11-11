Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.58

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.58 and traded as high as $43.78. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 14,688 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.