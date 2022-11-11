Northland Capmk Comments on Kaleyra, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kaleyra in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kaleyra’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $0.65 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

