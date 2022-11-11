Northland Capmk Weighs in on Porch Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

