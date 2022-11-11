Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $536.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $40.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.66. 112,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

