Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE NWN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 74.62%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

