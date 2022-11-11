Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.02-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $857.00 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.65 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 368,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 737.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

