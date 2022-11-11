Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. 368,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

