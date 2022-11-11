Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 368,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.