NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. NULS has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00584304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.44 or 0.30435467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

